Graduation double for siblings

A Peterhead brother and sister have graduated from Aberdeen University in the same week.

William-John Milligan, studied medicine at the University of Aberdeen and graduated last month with Bachelor of Science and Medical Science and medical degree, MBChb with commendation.

Meanwhile, his sister Stephanie-Lynn Milligan studied law and gained a Bachelor of Law degree with honours.

The siblings graduated within days of each other.

William attended Peterhead Academy from 2005 to 2011, and during his time there was awarded intermediate dux in 4th year and dux of the school in 6th year.

Stephanie attended from 2007 to 2012 and was recognised during her time at school for her charity work.

Earlier this year as part of his degree William undertook an eight-week work placement in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital, affiliated with Harvard University.

He is now looking forward to moving to Glasgow later this month where he starts working at Glasgow Royal Infirmary as a junior Doctor.

Stephanie has one more year of study to complete and will be returning to University of Aberdeen in September as a post-graduate to complete her Diploma in Legal Practice.