Graduates’ success celebrated at NESCoL ceremony

More than 100 students received certificates of congratulations supported by friends and family at the North East Scotland College Fraserburgh Graduation held at the Fraserburgh Campus on Saturday, September 30.

Vice-chair Doug Duthie, who welcomed the graduates, said: “Since its inception 23 years ago, the Fraserburgh ceremony has been a very important date in the college diary and will continue to be so.

“It’s a day which is primarily a celebration of endeavour, achievement and success, but it is also an opportunity to pay tribute to the many partners, families and friends who have supported our students throughout the duration of their studies.

“Over the years we have seen thousands of students collect their certificates of congratulations and the Board of Management is still as touched and honoured to be part of this day as it was at its inception.”

Liz McIntyre, principal and chief executive, North East Scotland College said: “Graduations are a celebration of achievement and mark the beginning of the next chapter.

“They are as important for families and friends as they are for the students and a proud day for staff at the college. I wish our Fraserburgh graduates all the very best for their future.”

This year the College Board of Management decided to introduce an annual award of Fellowship which was awarded Conrad Ritchie, managing director of Score (Europe) Limited.

Conrad is a former student who has excelled not only in his field of work but has made an outstanding contribution to education and training, mentoring hundreds of trainees over the years.

Individual presentations were also awarded to deserving students including prizes awarded by Score, which were presented by James Geddes, and the Rotary Club of Fraserburgh Endeavour Award which was presented by Bill Maitland, the club’s secretary.

The following list is names of students who collected their awards in person at ceremony. It does not include students who elected to receive their awards in absentia.

School of Creative Industries, Computing and Business Enterprise

HND Accounting

Tiffany Cox, Maud; Terese Dudenaite, Fraserburgh; Julie Hastie, Strichen; Fiona Hepburn, Peterhead; Dorota Loboda, Peterhead; Kristy MacDonald, Fraserburgh; Jenny Matchrung, Fraserburgh; Laura Mitchell, Fraserburgh; Joanna Stachurska, Fraserburgh; Elo Thain, Mintlaw; Augustina Uwadiae, Boddam; Maureen Whitmore, St. Combs.

HNC Administration & Information Technology

Holly Dalton, Fetterangus; Rachael Duthie, Fraserburgh; Fiona Evans, Peterhead; Christy Mair, Fraserburgh; Marina Murdoch, Peterhead.

HNC Art & Design

Tiffany Casey, Aberdeen; Kirsten Graham, Fraserburgh; Nicole Wilkinson, Peterhead.

HND Business

Kayleigh-Jayde Barton, Inverallochy; Rebecca Main, Banff; Morgan Mair, Rosehearty; Laura Pirie, Banff; Natalie Shirran, Fraserburgh; Abbie Spence, Peterhead; Francis West, Fraserburgh.

HNC Computing

Andrew Noble, Fraserburgh.

School of Engineering, Science & Technology

HNC Electrical Engineering

Reece Anderson, Buckie; Cameron Buchan, Maud; Liam Ramsey, Peterhead; Neil Stephen, Peterhead; Shaun Walker, Fraserburgh;

HNC Electrical Engineering and HNC Measurement and Control (Shell Engineering Scheme)

Gemma Anderson, Peterhead; Poppy Clayton-Littler, Aberdeen; Gregor Goodbrand, Peterhead; Iain Maitland, Turriff; Adam Swanston, Peterhead.

HNC Engineering Practice

Josh Bruce, Peterhead; Jamie Buchan, Peterhead; Rachael Buchan, Peterhead; James Butcher, Boddam; Neil Cantlay, Peterhead; Andrew Gerrard, Peterhead; Matthew Gill, Ellon; Jack Green, Inverallochy; Christine Helyer, Fraserburgh; Jack Lendrum, Ellon; Susan Lumsden, Rathen; Jack McLean, Peterhead; Taylor Morrice, Crimond; Jordan Morrison, Fraserburgh; Paul Reid, Peterhead; Connor Ritchie, St. Combs; Charlie Scott, Crimond; Richard Simpson, New Aberdour; Ashley Stephen, Peterhead; Jack Stewart, Ellon; Jordanlee Sutherland, Peterhead; Natasha Sutherland, Peterhead; Zack Taylor, Buckie; Scott Tonks, Peterhead; Cameron Urquhart, Peterhead; Amy Watson-Riddoch, Portsoy;

HNC Measurement and Control

Jillian Sim, Stuartfield.

HNC Mechanical Engineering

Christopher Bradley, Peterhead; Paul Bradley, Peterhead; Meghan Buchan, St. Fergus; Oliver Cole, Kininmonth; Danny Cowe, Cairnbulg; Sean Cowie, Fraserburgh; Andrew Farman, Peterhead; Luke Franklin, St. Fergus; George Heatherwick, New Deer; Jack Heatherwick, New Deer; Colin Hendry, St. Combs; Liam McGuile, Peterhead; Daniel Morgan, Peterhead; Chloe Nicol, Peterhead; Ryan Robertson, New Pitsligo; Ruairidh Sandison, Peterhead; Dean Smith, Mintlaw; Declan Smith, St. Fergus; Joe Strachan, Cairnbulg; Ellis Swainston, Hatton; Matthew West, Inverallochy.

HND Mechanical Engineering

Cara Conway, Fraserburgh; Ellis Elrick, King Edward; Cameron Fraser, Mintlaw; Donald Fraser, Turriff; Scott Gilbert, Stuartfield; Liam Grant, Pitmedden; Stephen Gray, Tyrie; Andrew Hadden, Peterhead; Shirley-Ann Keith, Strichen; Lewis MacLean, Peterhead; Maxine-Lee Mearns, Ellon; Aleksandra Naprawska, Turriff; Neale Noble, Peterhead; Greg Simpson, Strichen; Steven Smith, Peterhead, Liam Watt, Peterculter; Kiera Wilson, Peterhead; Alastair Wiseman, Laurencekirk.