GIRFEC hosts community cafe

At the end of last month Mintlaw CSN’s local Getting It Right for Every Child (GIRFEC) group hosted a v ery successful community cafe event at MACBI.

The event was held to raise awareness of the work the Local GIFREC group is doing in the community and to ensure all partner agencies are working together to provide the young people of Mintlaw all the support they need when they need it.

Through funding support from Central Buchan Rotary Club (which paid for the food) and Mintlaw Academy Parent Teacher Association (which paid for aprons to make the team look professional), Mintlaw Academy’s Happy Cafe Enterprise group were able to prepare and serve food for 40 guests.

Attendees included parents, local health professionals, primary and secondary teachers, local councillors, social workers, psychologists and community learning and development staff from throughout the Mintlaw cluster.

The event involved group discussions, during which stakeholders could articulate the issues they believe the group should be focusing on it the coming year.

Partner agencies of the group include education, NHS, social work, Police Scotland, Communty Learning and Development and Educational Psychology.

GIRFEC supports children and parents to work in partnership with services that can help them.