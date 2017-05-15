Generation Science visit for pupils

Pupils from Port Erroll and Longhaven Primary Schools had fun with science on Friday (May 12) thanks to a visit from Generation Science.

Generation Science is a touring programme of science shows and workshops for schools, delivered by the Edinburgh International Science Festival and supported by Total E&P UK.

Pupils in P4-7 were joined by Nurse Treat Itbetter and Dr Watson at ‘Body Builders’, a fast paced interactive show about the human body, learning how the main organs function within the human body, common ailments and the importance of healthy eating.

Pupils in P1-3 joined the robot sports training camp at ‘Bricks and Blocks’ where they were put through their paces, using LEGO® WeDo kits to build their own goalkeepers and programmed them to cover goals in a World Cup penalty shoot-out.

Body Builders and Bricks and Blocks are two of 15 amazing shows and workshops provided by Generation Science that are designed to make science fun, exciting, easy to understand and to help teachers cover the school science curriculum.

Since Generation Science began touring over 25 years ago, it has reached well over 1 million pupils in Scotland. It is the largest science education outreach provider in the UK, visiting schools all over Scotland with a programme of different shows and workshops for all ages, from infant classes right up to upper primary.

This year the Generation Science team has been working with Total E&P UK to reach over 2,000 primary pupils at 60 different schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

This ambitious programme fulfils Total’s ongoing commitment to fund a science workshop at every primary school in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and the Shetland Islands by the end of 2018.

This will ensure that even the smallest primaries in the region will have the opportunity to see Generation Science bring science to life in their classroom.

Sandra McLennan, Corporate Social Responsibility Leader from Total said: Encouraging active participation in all aspects of STEM education is high on Total’s agenda.

“Generation Science workshops are expertly performed in a way that immediately engages and encourages curious minds to find out more and keep on learning.”

Joan Davidson, Generation Science Manager said: “We are delighted that pupils from Longhaven School are able to join Port Erroll pupils for the afternoon.

“Thanks to our supporters Total E&P UK, over the spring and summer terms we will visit over 600 schools in Scotland, educating young learners about the wonder of science and its real world applications.

“Our aim is to improve the provision of science education in Scottish primary schools, bring science to life in the classroom and inform, inspire and engage young learners in science.”