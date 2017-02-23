Creative Mintlaw pupils praised at Art Exhibition

Talented Mintlaw Academy pupils had their artwork on display at a recent Art Exhibition.

Over 100 parents and members of the public from across Buchan attended the exhibition at the school on Wednesday, February 15.

Local SNP Councillor Jim Ingram, Banff & Buchan MP Eilidh Whiteford and Aberdeenshire Provost Hamish Vernal were also in attendance.

Many different forms of artwork were on display including paintings, drawings, prints, photography, and garments made from a variety of textiles.

Some pupils also provided live music throughout the evening.

Although the exhibition was held in the academy, the school would like to stage it within the local community and would welcome suggestions for alternative venues.

A raffle was held on the night to win one of three prints taken from original artwork, which was presented to the winners by Provost Vernal.

The work displayed came from the Advanced Higher Art & Design, Higher Art & Design, Higher Photography and National 5 Art & Design classes.

Commenting after the event Dr Eilidh Whiteford MP said: “Congratulations to all the creative students at Mintlaw Academy for putting on such a stunning exhibition.

“Teachers and parents alike have every right to be proud of the inspiring artworks that were on display.

“This year’s exhibition has set a high standard and I’m already looking forward to seeing what Mintlaw’s students produce next year.”