Class bid fond farewell to teacher

A popular teacher is to leave Anna Ritchie School at the end of term.

Pupils and parents expressed their sadness and gratitute following Helen Dawson’s announcement.

Mrs Dawson’s last day at the school will be on Friday, June 30, and she will move down to Reading to be with her husband, Edward.

The pair have been living apart for the last year after Helen decided to stay on at Anna Ritchie.

Speaking to the Buchanie, Helen said: “I feel sad to leave but I will be happy to be with Edward.

“I am very proud of what my pupils have done, we like to push boundaries. If people say we can’t do something we like to prove them wrong.

“This is the best class I’ve ever had, I wouldn’t have stayed if it was anyone else - we are like a little family.

“I also decided to stay an extra year as I wanted to finish what I started with this class, some of them are now gaining National 5 and 4s while others are going on to academy and college.”

Mrs Dawson has been teaching the same class for the last five years, and she even nicknamed the class ‘Dawson’s Sunbeams’.

Her class have played a big part in the school, their use of technology has seen them become the school’s technology hub, and their hard work refurbishing the library has been a benefit to everyone.

Mrs Dawson added: “I am proud of the library, we did everything from designing it, putting everything together and even choosing the books. It is our biggest achievement.”

Pupil Chris Craig said: “She’s a good teacher. We have had a lot of laughs and she is good to talk to.” while fellow pupil Dylan Milne said: “She has never given up on us.”

Another pupil, Jake Buchan, added: “She is absolutely amazing, I admire that she is very supportive to us and she is going to be a big miss in the school.”

Parent Cindy Buchan said the familes would miss her too.

She said: “I wish her all the best with her new venture and I appreciate what she’s done with Jake and others in the class and I’m sure I speak on behalf of the other parents too.”

Headteacher Sharon Ferguson added: “The school is very grateful to Mrs Dawson for staying on to finish the session and that her enthusiasm will be sadly missed.”