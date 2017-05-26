Challenge title claimed

Peterhead Academy has been named runner-up in the final of the North East Scotland College’s Schools Technology Challenge held recently at Fraserburgh Campus.

Sponsored by Shell UK and Score Group, each school held knockout heats and selected the top boy and girl to pitch their brains against other participating school teams across engineering-related challenges.

These included tasks on: communication;pneumatics / hydraulics; virtual welding; component assembly; computer numerical control; science laboratory analysis and rocket power.

The competition was won, decisively, by Banff Academy, represented by William Bain and Kaitlyn Ironside.

This year the final was held within the college’s new Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Centre recently opened by Sir Ian Wood in February this year.

The pupils moved from workshop to laboratory to classroom as they worked in pairs, against athe clock, to complete the various challenges.

Neil Cowie, vice-principal Business Services, congratulated all 16 finalists, commenting “It is a huge achievement for you to be selected as ambassadors for your schools. Not only were you best in class, but you were also deemed to be the best in school for this particular challenge, communicating effectively as teammates.

"Our thanks once again go to our valued sponsors – Shell and Score - for their continuing support of this competition.”

William and Kaitlyn, as members of the winning team were awarded with an iPad each plus the Challenge Shield while Richard Kecskemeti and Alix Stephen from Peterhead Academy each received a Fitbit Blaze. The remaining participants were all presented with Fitbits.

The Schools Technology Challenge, is in its f14th year and aims to encourage young people to consider engineering as a potential career option through engaging with over 1,300 second year pupils in a fun and accessible way.

Participating schools were Banff, Fraserburgh, The Gordon Schools - Huntly, Meldrum, Ellon, Mintlaw, Peterhead and Turriff.

The competition is an example of how schools, the college and industry continue to work effectively and collaboratively together for the good of the young people living and learning in the North East of Scotland.