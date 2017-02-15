Business Brunch for pupils

Pupils from Peterhead and Mintlaw academies recently had the opportunity to engage with local businesses at a recent Business Brunch in Aberdeen.

S3-S6 students joined others from schools across Aberdeenshire to hear from a range of business leaders who view language skills as key to the growth and success of their company.

The Business Brunch demonstrated the relevance of language skills in a work context and aimed to encourage pupils to continue with their language studies into the senior phase of their secondary education, and beyond school.

The event, held at the Beach Ballroom, was organised by SCILT, Scotland’s National Centre for Languages based at University of Strathclyde in partnership with the University Council for Modern Languages Scotland.

Companies attending included Aberdeen City Council, University of Aberdeen, The Chester Hotel, China-Britain Business Council, VisitScotland, TOTAL E&P UK LIMITED and Scottish Dance Theatre.

Fhiona Mackay, Director of SCILT said: “Events such as these are a really important way of providing young people with high quality careers advice delivered by the business people themselves and of demonstrating to them the value of language skills in our increasingly globalised world”.

The other schools that took part were Banchory Academy, Banff Academy, Inverurie Academy, Meldrum Academy and The Gordon Schools.

The event is one of a series of Business Brunches being held across Scotland.