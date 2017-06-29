Buchan pupils hit the right note

Peterhead’s Dales Park School recently held its annual Musician and Singer of the Year competition.

After an audition stage, finalists were invited to perform solos in front of an audience of parents and community members.

The young winners with their trophies.

This was the first year the competition had an instrumentalist section, along with the singers.

The finalists had two weeks to prepare their solo performances with help from Mrs Ramsay and Mrs Donaldson.

On the night the event was hosted by Aleysha Bathgate, P7, Julie Hannah, P5 and Victoria Findlay, P5, and all children performed to the high standard that is come to be expected of the competition.

The judges were Jamesie Strachan, Diane Pert and Liz Oates, who had a tough job decided on the winners, but in the end the results were as follows:

Some of the prizewinners

Junior winner - Lily Campbell P2; runner-up - Mia Spriggs P3. Finalists - Lili Beau Keith P1, Ellie-Louise Lawson P3 and Sophie McLeman P3.

Instrumentalists winner - Josh Bruce P4 (bagpipes); runner-up - Grace Duncan P4 (piano), finalist - Abbygail Morrice P7 (violin).

Senior joint winners - Aimee Clark P4 and Lara-Lee Gray P4; runner-up - Kathryn Wilson P6; finalists - Brooke McLean P6; Olivia Spriggs P5 and Shannon Davidson P4.

The night was another great success with additional performances from the vocal group and the school choir who looked smart in their new choir t-shirts purchased by the PTA after their huge fundraising efforts this year.