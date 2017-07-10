Best trainee award for Fearghas

Former Scottish Maritime Academy student Fearghas Graham was recently awarded the Peterhead Port Authority Trainee Deckhand 2017 prize and trophy.

The 12-week programme runs three times a year and is designed for new entrants into commercial seafishing and the merchant fleet.

Fearghas, who is from the Isle of Skye, was selected by lecturers as the best trainee across all of the deckhand classes across the current academic year.

After completing the course Fearghas took up a seasonal position with CalMac Ferries Ltd, operators of Caledonian MacBrayne.

Fearghas said: "The Trainee Deckhand course has proved to be incredibly useful in pursuing my career at sea with CalMac. Not only did it provide me with the necessary tickets but also the practical skills, especially knots and hitches, have been a huge benefit when working on board.

“The three-month course really gets you familiar with the terms and jargon that you'll hear at work. I found that once I started work relevant information from the course would come back to me and assist me greatly in whatever I was doing, be it in splicing or walking back the anchor.

"I highly recommend this course for anybody who is looking to have a career at sea as it covers everything you need to get started and then some."

Lecturers commended Fearghas for his attitude and commitment across both the theoretical and practical elements of the programme.

Linda Hope, centre manager added: “Fearghas is a worthy winner of the award as he has excelled in the classroom based subjects – stability, vessel construction, communication, maritime safety; as well as in the practical net hall activities.

"The sponsorship provided by Peterhead Port Authority is invaluable to the academy - it supports us to run this course that trains new entrants in the fishing and merchant navy sectors.”

Ian Laidlaw, chief executive Peterhead Port Authority, added his congratulations wishing Fearghas all the very best in his maritime career.

More information on the Trainee Deckhand course can be found on the website www.smaritime.co.uk.