Be drawn to a good book this summer

A hugely successful children’s reading challenge in Aberdeenshire has been launched giving young people across the area the chance to be drawn into a good book over the summer.

The theme of this year’s Aberdeenshire’s Summer Reading Challenge, which runs until Saturday, August 26, is ‘Be Drawn into a Good Book’ with a focus on books and their illustrations.

Last year, 7,566 children signed up to the challenge, which is organised by library staff within Aberdeenshire Council’s Education & Children’s Services and which encourages them to read as many books as they can, with a creative competition running alongside.

Each child taking part receives a themed card to keep track of the books they have read, collecting a sticker for each one and receiving a book prize after reading six books or more.

For this year’s creative competition, children are invited to design a new book cover or redesign a book cover of their choice.

Prizes for the creative competition will be awarded to three age groups – 0-4, 5-8 and 9+ years. Three winners will be chosen from each branch library with an overall Aberdeenshire winner and two runners-up chosen from amongst those local branch winners.

All branch winners will be invited to special prize-giving events taking place across Aberdeenshire on Saturday, October 7 in the run-up to National Libraries Week.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education & Children’s Services Committee, Councillor Gillian Owen, said: “The challenge is designed to make sure children of all reading abilities can take part by choosing the books they want to read, downloading and reading e-books or listening to talking books.

“This year’s theme combines the way both words and illustrations spark our imaginations so choose a book of your choice and get started!” she added.

More information on this year’s Summer Reading Challenge is available on the council’s website:

www.aberdeenshire.gove.uk/libraries/young/summere-reading challenge/