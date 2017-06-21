Anna Ritchie pupils enjoy factory visit

A group of excited Anna Ritchie School students were welcomed to Young’s Seafood Limited’s Watermill Road Processing Plant recently.

The boys and their teachers donned their blue coats and wellington boots and took to the factory floor on Wednesday, June 14.

The day began with a health and safety talk from Des McMenamin, HR Business Partner.

The students were then able to tour the factory and see it in full swing.

The morning’s activities ended with a presentation on all the work that goes on on-site from Des McMenamin.

The visit formed part of the Peterhead school’s project titled ‘Fish and Fishing’ in which the students follow the fishing process from catching fish on a vessel called the Kings Cross, landing on the harbour, then visit fish markets and our Young’s Fraserburgh processing plant and finally the fish counter.

The project is set to give the students a good understanding of the journey from sea to plate that many of the UK’s best loved fish dishes take.

Mr McMenamin said: “We hope the students enjoyed their visit and wish them the best of luck with their Fish and Fishing project.”

Teacher Wilma Ritchie,added: “I’d like to thank Young’s Fraserburgh for welcoming the students and staff to the factory.

“We were keen to show the students a local business and learn more about fish and fishing.

“Thank you to Des and the whole Young’s team for supporting us with this.”