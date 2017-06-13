Academies to rock it out in final

Fraserburgh and Mintlaw Academy pupils will compete in the Scottish final of Rock Challenge this weekend.

The event will take place at The Caird Hall in Dundee on Friday, June 16.

Mintlaw Academy qualified to the finals as high scoring runners-up

Fraserburgh ,Mintlaw Academy, Mackie Academy and Westhill Academy all qualified for the final after competing at our Aberdeen event in March.

The Broch will be looking to continue their event success after their piece ‘Magnitude 9.1’ placed them first in the heat, winning them ten Awards of Excellence.

Mackie Academy, Mintlaw Academy and Westhill Academy all qualified to the finals as high scoring runners-up, and will be looking to judges feedback to prepare for the final.

Originating in Australia, Global Rock Challenge events have been staged since 1988 in 120 locations throughout; Australia, New Zealand, Japan, United Kingdom, South Africa, Germany and United Arab Emirates, with over one million participants globally.

The Rock Challenge was introduced to the United Kingdom in 1996 by Hampshire Constabulary with the aim to help young people enjoy school and live pro-active and positive lifestyles free of tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs.

Due to the popularity of the initiative the junior version J Rock, for young people aged 7-11, was also introduced to the UK and in 2017 enters its 13th year.