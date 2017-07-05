A busy term of project work for Dales Park pupils

Over the past two terms, nine children in the Learning Centre at Dales Park School have been testing out their green fingers for a special project.

The children have all been involved in a working garden project where they have been revamping the school courtyard.

The project was devised to help develop teamwork, communication skills, problem solving skills and allows the children to have ownership, feel included and have a sense of pride.

The children taking part got involved weeding, building a bug hotel, sanding down and painting plant pots and planting a variety of different vegetables, such as carrots, lettuce, onions, potatoes and asparagus.

They also planted lavendar, rosemary, hollyhock, lupin, fox gloves and an olive tree.

The children wrote letters to local companies including the Happy Plant Garden Centre, Morrisons and others who kindly donated compost, bark, plants and planters for the garden.

The Learning Centre has also been incredibly well supported by Peterhead Rotary club.

It donated peat to sell and plant and a voucher in which the Learning Centre was able to purchase some outdoor seating.

The children shared what they had been doing in the garden to the rest of the school at an assembly and encouraged classes to use the courtyard as a space in which to learn in and use.

Most recently, the P1/2 class, who are doing a minibeast topic, teamed up with the Learning Centre children to find out more. They were given a tour of the garden and examined the bug hotel to look for minibeasts.

They also researched about different types of minibeasts and created some art work.

At the beginning of June, the children presented their project at the Grampian Regional Equality Council Anne Frank Awards in Aberdeen in front of an audience of around 300 people. They were a credit to the school and the Peterhead cluster.

The children have also been working towards completing their John Muir Discovery Award during the project.

To mark the occasion, they held a celebratory garden party on Tuesday, June 20, where parents and family were invited along to celebrate the children’s success. They prepared a salad with the lettuce that was grown in the garden.

After a short speech by Mrs Donaldson, the Learning Centre teacher, Mike Pearce from Peterhead Rotary Club presented the children with their certificates.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was a super afternoon to appreciate and celebrate the hard work and dedication that the pupils have put in to this project.”

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported the children at the Learning Centre in helping to complete the garden.”