Dredger makes a big impression

A huge dredger became the talking point with harbour users in Peterhead this week as it arrived in the port as part of the £50m development project works.

The dredger, MP 40, belonging to Dutch firm Boskalis, arrived in the Blue Toon on Monday to begin the deepening process of the north harbour.

Weighing in at a massive 1,257 tonnes, the dredger is one of the largest in the world.

The harbour walls had to be strengthened prior to the MP40 starting work.

The works include a new whitefish landing hub and extensive deepening of the north harbour.

Once complete it is hoped that the deepened facility will encourage new economic ventures and allow for larger boats to berth at the port.

Work is scheduled for completion in the Spring of next year.

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive, Ian Laidlaw, told the Buchanie: “It’s certainly a sight to behond as it’s a massive bit of kit.

“This will be a 24-hour operation, but we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the noise levels coming from it.

“We paid extra not to have blasting done. It would have been cheaper to blast, but that was not the preferredroute for us and it seems to have paid off as there is little noise generated,” he said.

This phase of the project is now well underway, with quay wall strengthing having begun in November last year and work on the fishmarket starting last month.

Mr Laidlaw added that the scheme was needed to allow for more jobs to be created.