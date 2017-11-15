Donation for hospital

Peterhead Community Hospital has a new piece of equipment thanks to another donation from the League of Friends.

The hospital group managed to raise money to purchase a weight bearing platform stand.

The new stand will make it easier and safer for patients to receive x-rays on their feet or ankles whilst standing.

The new piece of equipment has been welcomed by staff at the hospital as they have been using it every day since it arrived.

The stand also allows more patients to be seen in Peterhead without the need to travel to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Superintendent Radiographer at Peterhead Community Hospital, Carole Thomson, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the League of Friends for the stand, it is all in the interest of the patients.”