Donated defibrillator used to save man's life

A defibrillator donated to the police by a couple whose son was involved in an accident with his bike and a car has been used successfully in Buchan to help save the life of a 52 years-old man.

Police were called to a lay by, near to St Fergus where the man was found slumped in the back of his car on April 1, exactly a year to the date of the couple's son Keiran's service.

Due to the rural location of the incident police were first on the scene and CPR was performed and the defibrillator used to deliver a shock which resulted in a return of spontaneous circulation to the casualty.

The gentleman was transferred to hospital in Aberdeen and has since been allowed home where he is recovering.

The heartsine defibrillator used was one of ten defibrillators donated by Sandra and Gordon Mckandie following the accident that claimed the life of their only son Keiran McKandie aged 16. The accident happened when his bicycle and a car collided on the Kellas to Dallas road near Craigend, on March 20, 2016

Mr and Mrs McKandie supported by their family and friends have fundraised tirelessly in order to fund the purchase of defibrillators which were installed in police emergency response vehicles across the North East Police Division on the 1 February 2017.

The defibrillators have been distributed between Mintlaw, Inverurie, Stonehaven, Aberdeen and Elgin and will be deployed in cases of out of hospital cardiac arrests in road policing vehicles in support of Ambulance Service colleagues.

The daughter of the man whose life was saved, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "The McKandie family has been incredibly brave and should be proud of themselves for starting a charity which has saved my dad's life. Thanks to them we will be able to enjoy more time together as a family."

Sandra McKandie said: "As a result of these defibrillators being available in emergency response vehicles, a gentleman's life has been saved, which has allowed a family not to experience the heartbreak, sorrow and suffering that we endure on a daily basis.

"This is due to one person alone and that is Keiran. If Keiran did not experience such a cruel and unjustified accident these defibrillators would not be available for Police to use in these emergency situations.

"We genuinely wish the gentleman involved a safe and speedy recovery and hope that he continues to fulfil his life. We will continue to fundraise and raise awareness in Keiran's name to ensure that all emergency response vehicles are equipped with this life saving equipment, and continue Keiran's Legacy.

Deputy Chief Constable, Rose Fitzpatrick, Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest Strategic Lead, said: "It is extremely pleasing to hear that one of the defibrillators donated by Gordon and Sandra McKandie has been used to help save this man’s life. I hope that they can take some comfort from knowing that their very kind and generous donation has undoubtedly played a significant part in the man’s chances of survival and I hope he will recover well.

“It is remarkable to think that within 2 months of the AEDs being installed in road policing vehicles across the North East that we are already seeing such a positive impact.

"Police Scotland will continue to increase the number of officers trained to provide advanced AED training in support of our emergency services colleagues across the Grampian region to enhance out-of-hospital cardiac arrest care provision."