Don’t let unnecessary bills dampen your Xmas spirit

Companies are being encouraged to keep hold of their hard-earned profits this Christmas by making sure they don’t waste energy over the festive break.

Resource Efficient Scotland, a programme of Zero Waste Scotland, is urging organisations across the country to stay sustainable during the office shut-down by following simple resource efficiency steps.

By following these top five cost efficient tips, businesses and organisations can ensure they are well prepared for the Christmas break and in a great position to save money:

1. Turn off electrical equipment:

Staff should ensure they have turned off and unplugged computers and monitors, air conditioning units, fans and heaters, printers and photocopiers. It is estimated that if 30 members of staff forget to turn off their computers and monitors for a fortnight, their employer can expect an extra £62 on their electricity bill.

2. Turn off office lighting:

Staff should ensure they have turned off all office lighting, including interior lights and Christmas lights.

3. Adjust heating controls:

Heating controls are frequently overlooked and boilers left to run as normal even when premises are unoccupied. A 1,000 square metre office with an electric heating system will spend around £400 every fortnight at this time of year. While a small amount of frost protection is recommended, the majority of this expense is completely avoidable.

4. Measure your energy and water baseline:

The festive break is a great opportunity for businesses and public sector organisations to measure energy and water baselines. Meter readings can be recorded immediately before and after the shutdown period. This data can help identify areas where resources and money can be saved in the long term.

5. Kitchen/canteen check:

Consolidate stock in fridge/freezers and turn off equipment that’s not needed over the Christmas period. Also unplug microwaves, kettles and dishwashers.

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “The Christmas holiday is the ideal time for businesses and public sector organisations to take action to cut their bills down to size – and reduce their impact on the environment at the same time. These simple energy saving measures take very little time to implement and are a great way to make sure businesses are not paying over the odds. I would encourage anyone to incorporate resource efficiency into their Christmas planning checklist and start 2017 on a positive footing.”

Further information can be found at resourceefficientscotland.com, or by calling 0808 808 2268. A downloadable Christmas shut down checklist can also be accessed from www.resourceefficientscotland.com/resource/festive-period-shutdown-checklist