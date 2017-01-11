Dog found in 'terrible' state

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a female terrier cross was found in a terrible state on January 6, in Fraserburgh.

IA member of the public discovered the dog and alerted the Police, who then handed her into a local vet.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has named the dog Opal. She is now being treated for a severe skin infection and two broken bones in her right foot at their Aberdeen centre.

Senior Inspector Lesley Crockett said, “Opal is a lovely dog and has a great nature.

“Sadly she is in quite a lot of pain at the moment and has been suffering from this skin condition for some time.

“We would appeal to anyone who recognises her to contact us as we are keen to establish how she came to be in this condition.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.