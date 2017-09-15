Diamond day for Sandy and Betty

A Peterhead couple had to delay celebrating their Diamond wedding after sudden illness forced them to miss the holiday they had booked to commemorate 60 years of marriage.

James and Elizabeth Smith (known as Sandy and Betty), of the town’s Skerry Drive, had to postpone their celebrations for August 10.

However, they were delighted to receive gifts from Aberdeenshire’s Provost, local councillors and council officers to mark the special occasion.

The couple were married at Cruden Parish Church on August 10, 1957 after meeting at a dance three years earlier.

Sandy was a farm worker for more than three decades, while Betty worked as a legal secretary with a local firm.

Sandy, who has been retired for the past 22 years, is a keen bowler and his extensive display of trophies is testament to his talent. He is also an Elder of the Church of Scotland in Cruden Bay.

Betty was a champion Scottish dancer and a member of the Peterhead Demonstration team. The couple have a son and daughter, two grandsons and two great-granddaughters.

Cllr Alan Fakley, who presented the gifts on behalf of the Provost, said he was honoured to help Sandy and Betty celebrate the occasion.