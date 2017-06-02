Defibrillator handed over at Longside

Keith Syme and members of Banff and Buchan Tractor and Engine Club have handed over life-saving equipment to a Buchan village.

The members presented a defibrillator and storage box to Longside Community Council chairman Roger Bryce at Longside Gala.

The club has an impressive record of making charitable donations locally, having raised thousands of pounds over the years.

Mr Bryce thanked the club members for their generous donation to Longside village and the wider community.

The defibrillator, which is easy to use in instances of someone experiencing heart problems, will be situated at the village’s Londis store at 26 Main Street.

The machine gives guidance to the user of the steps to take to assist a casualty.

It is accessed by calling the Ambulance Service on 999 who will assist a user with the defibrillator and organise further medical assistance to arrive on-scene.

Mr Bryce said that the community council would arrange training courses in defibrillator use, stressing that quick action is required to give the best chance of a good outcome.