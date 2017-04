Peterhead Bay welcomed an unusual visitor last week in the shape of the Deep Explorer.

The unusual vessel was berthed at the Blue Toon port and snapped by our photographer.

Peterhead harbourmaster, John Forman, told the Buchanie that the Deep Explorer was a new vessel and was visiting the port for an open day with owners and prospective clients.

“We do not know who is is contracted to nor the location she is to be working,” he said.