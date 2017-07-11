'Dare to Fall' for this talented young author's touching tale?

A talented young author from Peterhead who had an unconventional route to publishing success releases her fourth novel, ‘Dare To Fall’, this month.

Estelle Maskame (20) started her writing career with a Justin Beiber fan account on Twitter when she was only 13 years old.

She quickly amassed a large gathering of international followers and when this reached around 3000 she began sharing a link to her own novel online, chapter by chapter, and asked her followers for feedback.

When Estelle hit 100,000 followers she switched to a personal Wattpad account, an online writing community, and she was only 16 when she finished her trilogy of books called DIMILY (Did I Mention I Love You?).

Over the course of three and a half years DIMILY got four million hits and she subsequently landed a three-book deal with Black & White Publishing.

The DIMILY series is now published in 16 different countries and has sold over half a million copies worldwide.

Estelle, who attended Buchanhaven Primary School and Peterhead Academy, says she was encouraged to write by her teachers throughout primary school.

She said: “My P7 teacher, Danica Smith, commented on a story of mine once that I wrote like a real author, and that has stuck with me ever since.

“I loved writing from a young age.

“We were asked to write a story once a week, but I enjoyed it so much that I also began writing at home.

“It was a hobby I was passionate about that has now turned into my career.”

Estelle admits that Peterhead was a rather boring place to grow up, but despite this she still enjoys living there.

She added: “Cities are too busy for me, so I love living in a town, especially because everyone I care about is within a five-minute drive.”

Estelle is doing an exclusive tour of Waterstones bookshops in Scotland to launch her new book, ‘Dare To Fall’, which follows the story of a girl who is terrified of grief as she falls for a boy who is grieving.

She says this comes from her own personal fear of losing people close to her.

The tour starts in Aberdeen with a launch party on Wednesday, July 26, and she will then meet fans in Inverness, Stirling, Perth, St Andrew’s, Dundee and Glasgow ending up in Edinburgh on Saturday, August 18.