Cruise ships set sail for Peterhead

Peterhead will be the port of call for no less than five cruise ships this year.

The vessels will bring more than 2,000 passengers into the Blue Toon, giving a much-needed boost to the economy.

Peterhead Port Authority confirmed the arrivals this week, with the first vessel set to down anchor on May 6.

The Seabourn Quest is the largest of the five ships at 198m in length, carrying 450 passengers. It is estimated to arrive at the port at 8am and will be the earliest cruise call so far at Peterhead, with port authority staff hoping for an early summer to welcome the guests.

FTI Berlin will arrive on June 10 at 6am, while Sea Cloud II is due in on June 27.

Saga Pearl II will arrive on July 19, with the final vessel, Saga Sapphire, due in to port on August 7.

Speaking to The Buchanie, Peterhead Port Authority deputy chief executive, Stephen Paterson, said the ships would be offering a range of shore excursions.

“These include Aberdeen City Tour, Fyvie Castle, Duff House and Scotland’s Lighthouse Museum at Fraserburgh,” he said.

However, discussions will be held to try and divert some of the passengers to Peterhead Prison Museum, which opened its doors in June last year.

Mr Paterson added: “Most of the calls are part of a round UK cruise, but the Seabourn Quest call is part of a European Highlights itinerary which also takes in the likes of Amsterdan, Oslo and Copenhagen.

“We look forward to welcoming these visitors to Peterhead and will work with the vessel agents and ground handlers to make the visit pleasant and memorable for the passengers and as efficient as possible for the vessel. Many of the shore trips are half day so there should be an opportunity for some of the passengers and crew to explore Peterhead during the visits,” he added.