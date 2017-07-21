Cruise ship arrives in Peterhead

The third of five cruise ships to visit Peterhead arrived in the port on Wednesday morning - and was greeted with glorious sunshine.

The Saga Pearl II visitors enjoyed a beautiful sunny day for their arrival and hopefully some of them got into the spirit of Scottish Week at the day's events.

The final cruise ship of the season will arrive at Peterhead next month, when the Saga Sapphire will dock on August 7.

Speaking to The Buchanie, Peterhead Port Authority deputy chief executive, Stephen Paterson, said the ships would be offering a range of shore excursions.

“These include Aberdeen City Tour, Fyvie Castle, Duff House and Scotland’s Lighthouse Museum at Fraserburgh,” he said.

“Many of the shore trips are half day so there should be an opportunity for some of the passengers and crew to explore Peterhead during the visits,” he added.