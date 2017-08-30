Crimond Medical and Community Hub set to open

The Crimond Charitable Trust is happy to announce that the new Crimond Medical and Community Hub will open on Monday (September 4).

The new Crimond Medical and Community Hub will open at 9am.

The Pharmacy, Symposium Café, Gym, and Beautician are the initial tenants with Clan Cancer Care moving in during September.

The Medical practice will move in during the second week of November.

A spokesperson for the Crimond Charitable Trust said: "This has been a long road and we are delighted to be able to open the facility to the public."