Woman dies at Slains Castle

Police Scotland have confirmed that a woman has sadly died at Slain's Castle near Cruden Bay.

Officers along with the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the grounds of the castle at around 9.15am today (Monday July 17) following reports that a 54-year-old woman had been found unconscious.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious. As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.