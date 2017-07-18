Vehicle owner appeals for information

As enquiries continue into the theft of high-performance sports cars in the Longside area of Peterhead, the owner is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Three Sierra RS Cosworth's - worth a combined six-figure sum - were taken from a property owned by Stephen Morgan in the Main Street area overnight Friday July 14 into July 15.

The original black model with no modifications

An extensively modified moonstone blue Ford Sierra RS Cosworth (reg. number - D341 JHW) with gold alloys, and an original black model with no modifications (reg. number E203 APU) were reported stolen. An extensively modified white version of the vehicle was also taken but has since been recovered.

The 30-year-old said: "These cars are not run-of-the-mill - they are unique and irreplaceable. It's not just about the value, as any collector will know the time and effort that goes into acquiring them in the first place and then investing in their upkeep. It's sickening to think that someone forced their way into my property to take them.

"To the public, I would ask anyone with information to please come forward to help Police with their enquiries. If the cars are out there on the road uncovered they will be spotted right away. Likewise if you come across vehicles for sale online please let the enquiry team know as soon as possible.

"I've had a great deal of support from other collectors and classic car enthusiasts online who are just as sickened as I am about what's happened. Thank you for the support and I would ask that you continue to keep an eye out for any information that could help."

DC Richard Cooper, who is leading the investigation, added: "Our enquiries are continuing into the theft of these vehicles including liaising with other agencies and Police forces. Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."