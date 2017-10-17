Vandals cause 'significant damage' to former hospital

Vandals have been caught on CCTV camera breaking into a former Buchan hospital.

Police are asking for information following the break-in to the B-listed Maud Hospital building.

CCTV images of the vandals were shared online by the site's developers Muirden Developments, who plan to convert the building into housing.

They said the incident was the latest in a string of break-ins carried out by 'mindless' vandals.

Local Sergeant Scott Massie said: "I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch by calling Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

"Although nothing was stolen, it will cost a significant amount to repair the damage caused. I am sure I don't need to stress that anyone entering a development site is putting themselves in danger.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, I would like to assure the public that the Police take this type of incident very seriously and thank them for their assistance.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible."