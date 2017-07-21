Two charged following wilflul fireraising

Two men aged 33 have been charged in relation to an alleged wilful fireraising at a storage building adjacent to the Social Club at Market Street, Maud, on May 27.

The value of damage has been estimated to be a mid-five figure sum.

The men are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court later today (Friday, July 21).

Detective Sergeant Martyn Thomson said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended this fire along with police.

"The storage building and its contents was destroyed and there was also damage to the social club building.

"We would like to thank the public for assisting us while enquiries were carried out."