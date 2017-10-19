Three charged following recovery of Class A drugs worth £85,000

Police Scotland can confirm that three men are expected to appear at court following the recovery of Class A drugs with a 'street' value of around £85,000 in the North East.

A significant quantity of 'crack' cocaine and heroin, along with a low four figure sum in cash, was seized from two vehicles during an operation involving Proactive CID officers, Road Policing officers and Dog Handlers yesterday (Wednesday October 18).

The seizures took place on the unclassified Auchiries to Wellbank road near Hatton, and in the Hilton area of Aberdeen.

The three men - an 18-year-old from Birkenhead, a 19-year-old from Aberdeen and a 22-year-old from Liverpool - were subsequently detained, arrested and charged, and are expected to be appearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow (Friday October 20).

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "A significant quantity of drugs was recovered during this operation, which was intelligence-led and used a number of officers working in specialist roles.

"There is no doubt these illegal substances would have been destined for our local communities which meant that proactive, targeted action was crucial.

"On a daily basis North East Division is committed to removing drugs from our streets and this latest recovery demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the region is a safe place to live.

"To do this, we rely on information from the public to target our resources to the right places and at the right times, so I would encourage anyone with concerns about drug activity in your area to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."