Three charged following drugs and cash recovery

Three men - two locals aged 20 and 28, and a 23-year-old from Liverpool - appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday July 21, following the recovery of cannabis with a 'street value' of more than £1,400.

A four-figure sum of cash was also recovered during the execution of an intelligence-led search warrant at a property in the George Road area of the town involving officers from CID Proactive and the local Community Policing Team.

The three men were arrested and subsequently charged.

Detective Sergeant John Snedden said: "Thank you to the local community for your patience while this activity was carried out."

He added: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who continue to provide North East Division with their concerns and information about drugs where they live.

"We are committed to tackling organised crime in the region involving drugs and proactive work is carried out on a daily basis to tackle those people intent on bringing drugs into our communities. However, we need assistance from the public to help us do this so we can target our resources to the right places at the right times.

"I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs to call Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous. By working together we can make the area you live an even safer place to live."