Teen charged over alleged knife incident

A teenager has been charged by police after allegedly carrying a knife outside Peterhead Academy.

A passing parent reported the 14 years-old to police and the school on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Officers received a report on Monday afternoon of a teenager allegedly in possession of a weapon in the Peterhead Academy area.

"Officers attended and a 14 years-old was quickly detained to assist with enquiries. They were subsequently charged and are due to appear in court."

Aberdeenshire Council said they could not comment on the incident due to the ongoing police investigation.