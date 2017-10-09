Sudden death at Cruden Bay update

Police Scotland can confirm that there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a 24-year-old man in Cruden Bay.
Officers were alerted to a sudden death in the Castle Road area yesterday afternoon (Sunday October 8) just after 5pm.
Following enquiries there appears to be no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course as is the case with all sudden deaths.
