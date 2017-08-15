Stay safe against doorstep crime

Police are urging communities to be aware of doorstep crime and scams following a number of reports of incidents across the North east area.

Doorstep crime can affect some of the most vulnerable members of local communities, with perpetrators mainly targeting victims because of a perceived vulnerability, such as age, gender or disability.

Officers want to highlight that there are various types of doorstep crime including bogus callers who try to get into a person’s home or obtain personal details by pretending to be someone they are not like council staff or charity collectors and rogue traders who claim to be offering services but charge overinflated prices for little or no work.

People can also be targeted over the internet or via the telephone.

Chief Inspector Elaine Logue said: “This type of crime sadly is typically aimed at vulnerable members of the community such as the elderly and is completely callous and unacceptable.

“We have been working closely with our partner agencies and we are committed to reducing the number of incidents of doorstep crime and keeping vulnerable people safe.

“I would urge people to look after their family members, friends and more vulnerable members of our communities.

“This might mean taking a minute to go across to their house to check that all is well if you see a workman or official-looking individual on their doorstep, if you are comfortable doing so and without putting yourself in any difficulty. If you have any concerns at all please call police on 101.

“It is very important to pass on advice to friends, neighbours or family members who may be more likely to be targeted and provide them with the information and confidence to say no.

“Increasingly, criminals will make contact via the telephone or online, often suggesting that they are from a financial organisation and that there is some immediate action that has to be taken to safeguard savings.” She added: “Of course, the supposed remedial action sees the account holder unwittingly move monies to the criminal’s account.”

Advice on all aspects of keeping safe can be found at www.scotland.police.uk or by calling 101.