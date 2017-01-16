'Significant' drop in crime during festive patrols in Peterhead

Officers in Peterhead carried out more than 700 hours of high visibility foot patrols in the town over Christmas and New Year, recording a significant drop in crime.

Reported thefts and assaults dropped by 36% and 48% respectively compared to the same period last year, and Police are thanking the public and businesses for playing their part in keeping their town safe.

Local Sergeant Scott Massie said: "We are lucky to live in an area with some of the lowest levels of crime in the country, however we realise that the festive period traditionally brings its own challenges when more people are out socialising or shopping in the town centre.

"Our main aim is to work with partners to ensure everyone has a good time and reduce anti-social behaviour, and I am delighted with the results of our festive campaign.

"The figures demonstrate Police Scotland's commitment to keeping people safe and ensuring that the majority of the public enjoyed the festivities in a safe environment.

"I would like to thank retailers, licensed premises staff and the wider public for their assistance and support throughout.

"It's vital Police work with the public and other organisations to make sure local people and visitors to the area remember their Christmas and New Years for all the right reasons."