Several arrests as police crack down on organised crime

Police have arrested several people and executed warrants at numerous properties in the Fraserburgh and Peterhead areas as North East Division continues its crackdown on serious organised crime.

Five men from the North-West of England were charged during further intelligence-led action this week to disrupt and dismantle Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) operating in the area, in particular those who deal illicit drugs.

In addition search warrants were executed at eleven further properties in the area, while a 20-year-old man from Liverpool has been charged following the recovery of cannabis and a quantity of cash from a property in the Hatton area on Tuesday December 20.

Meanwhile a 31-year-old man from Manchester and a 19-year-old female from the Oldham area have been charged following the recovery of Class A drugs with a street value of £9,000 from a vehicle travelling on the A90 to Aberdeen.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "The North East remains one of the safest places to live and in the last year alone officers have seized around £1million worth of drugs under Operation Aspen, our Division-wide initiative to tackle drugs. In addition so far this month we've seized £300,000 worth of illicit drugs - the majority of which, without question, can be attributed to serious OCGs.

"We know there are still criminal networks operating within certain community's however, which is why targeted action like this is crucial to tackle the issue. It's our ultimate aim to protect people in the North East and these criminals exploit and prey on the most vulnerable.

"The majority of them also come from outwith the area so therefore don't care about the consequences their actions can have on the communities they're operating within.

“I hope that this continued action reassures the local community that Police Scotland is doing all it can to make the area you live as safe as possible and ensure it is a hostile environment for such crime.

"I would also like to remind the local community that they can play the most crucial role of all by telling us when and where suspicious activity is happening. By having the confidence to tell us your concerns we can make it very difficult for organised crime groups to operate.

"I would like to thank the public who have provided us with information so far, and would encourage anyone else with concerns to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."