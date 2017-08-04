Police urge people to enjoy busy weekend of shows but to behave responsibly

Police are warning that anti-social behaviour and violence of any kind will not be accepted as a busy weekend of shows and events in the North East approaches.

Ahead of the Aboyne Games and the Keith Show as well as other events across the North East, which will see thousands attending licensed marquees and premises, officers are urging people to enjoy themselves but to behave safely and responsibly.

Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Murray Main said: "Our message is clear - we want people to have fun but to behave responsibly. It is paramount that people know their limits. Drinking too much may leave you vulnerable and can also make you behave in a way you wouldn't under different circumstances.

"Police have liaised with partners as well as the organisers to ensure the show days and associated dances are as safe and enjoyable as possible for all those involved. We will have additional patrols working this weekend, monitoring behaviour at events and in our cities, towns and villages in order to quickly deal with any unacceptable behaviour.

"In previous years a small minority have chosen to go out of their way and threaten the enjoyment of the events for everyone. What organisers should not have to worry about is the irresponsible, usually alcohol-fuelled, actions of a small minority who make poor decisions and spoil the occasion.

"These events have a family atmosphere and there is no reason why they should not be trouble-free. We want those attending to enjoy themselves but please be sensible.

"Look after your belongings, stick with your friends and family and know your limits. The consequences if you don't, could well be considerable for you, your family and others"