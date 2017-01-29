Police investigate serious collision in Peterhead

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a life-threatening, one vehicle road traffic collision on Friday in Peterhead.

The collision took place at around 12.27pm on Friday, January 27, and involved a blue Honda Jazz driven by a 36-year-old male.

As a result of the collision, the driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is currently being treated for life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Rob Warnock, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the blue Honda Jazz prior to the collision to contact Police Scotland on 101.”