Police appeal after attempted robbery

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following an attempt robbery in Boddam yesterday.

An attempted robbery of a woman took place in a lane near to Claymore Crescent at around 2.40pm by two males who were wearing Halloween style masks.

Both males are described as being of slim build and wearing dark coloured clothing.

Sergeant James Callander at Peterhead Police Office, said: "Anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious or saw two men matching the description is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CF0316561117 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."