Man in court over alleged sneak-in thefts

A 21 years-old man appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 8, in relation to a number of alleged sneak in thefts which occurred recently within residential properties and also a break in to a shop all within the town centre of Peterhead.

Detective Sergeant Sam Buchan of the CID Proactive Unit said: ''I would like to thank the public in Peterhead for their assistance in this enquiry. As a result, stolen property was recovered some of which had huge sentimental value and these will be returned to their owners.

"I would however take this opportunity to reiterate that anyone who leaves doors or windows unlocked and who don’t take measures to prevent these types of incidents occurring in their home or premises can be vulnerable to theft.

"The safety of the local community is our highest priority and I urge the public to do everything they can to prevent thieves from committing crimes in their homes. Please contact Police with any information relating to suspicious behaviour or unusual activity in your area.

"If you have any concerns regarding issues, or wish to provide Police with information relating to your area contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous."