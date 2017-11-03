Man given five year pet ban

A Peterhead man has been given a five year ban on owning any domestic pet and a six month supervision order following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Paul Rogers was sentenced at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 2 after he failed to provide a suitable diet and necessary veterinary care for his dog.

Rogers pled guilty of causing Bonnie, his Staffordshire bull terrier type dog, to suffer unnecessarily.

Scottish SPCA inspector Lesley Crockett said: “Bonnie had been severely emaciated and weak for at least a number of weeks. She had not been fed appropriately for some time.

“After being cared for at our centre in Aberdeen Bonnie was not gaining any weight. Test results proved that she had a mammary and suspected thyroid tumour and due to her poor condition a vet decided that the kindest thing for her was to be put to sleep.”

Inspector Crockett added: “We hope Rogers will give serious consideration to his ability to care for animals in the future.”