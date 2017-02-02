Man dies following incident at Peterhead

Police Scotland can confirm that a man has sadly died following an incident in the Peter Buchan Drive area of Peterhead last week.

Officers were called to reports of concerns for a 56-year-old man during the afternoon of Thursday January 26, 2017.

Emergency services attended at a property in the area, where Malcolm Wright was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Sadly he died yesterday evening (Wednesday February 1).

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond, who has led the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are obviously with Mr Wright's family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

"A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal, however I would still appeal for anyone who was in the Peter Buchan Drive area or surrounding streets during Wednesday evening or the early hours of Thursday morning to come forward if they think they have information which could help. Please contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

"I would also like to take this opportunity once again to stress that this has been treated as a contained and isolated incident from the outset, and at no point was there any threat to the wider public."

He added: "I would also like to thank the local community for your cooperation while enquiries were carried out in the area - your patience has been much appreciated."

The family of Mr Wright has requested that the following statement be released through Police Scotland.

"As a family we are devastated by the loss of Malcolm, a much-loved father, brother, son and friend to many. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

"We would ask that our privacy is respected at this sad and very difficult time."