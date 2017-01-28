Man charged over attack in Peterhead

A 30-year-old man has been charged following an assault in Peterhead that left another man in hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.

Police Scotland can confirm that a 30 year old man has been charged in relation to attempted murder and assault following an incident in the Peter Buchan Drive area of Peterhead.

The incident is believed to have happened overnight between Wednesday 25th January, 2017 and the early hours of Thursday 26th January, 2017.

A 56 year old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and he remains in hospital.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond, who is leading the investigation, said: “I’d like to thank the public for their patience while we have carried out our enquiries into this incident. This was an isolated incident and I’d like to reassure the community that there was no wider threat to the public.”

The 30 year old man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday 30th January, 2017.