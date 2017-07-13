Man charged following Peterhead robbery

A 21 years-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged robbery at Paws Grooming in Peterhead.

The incident happened at around 12.50pm on Wednesday, July 12, and a low two-figure sum of money was taken.

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: "Enquiries are continuing and we would ask that anyone with information in relation to this contact us on 101."

The man is anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday, July 14.