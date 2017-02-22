Man charged following drugs recovery

A 53-year-old man has been charged following the recovery of diamorphine and 'crack' cocaine in the Mintlaw area with a 'street' value totalling almost £6,400.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

The intelligence-led operation took place on Tuesday, February 21 in response to local concerns about drugs in the Buchan area.

Constable Jenny Scott, of the North East Division CID Proactive Unit, said: "I would like to thank all those who assisted with this particular inquiry."

She added: "Police Scotland is committed to tackling the supply of drugs in our communities and I would like to thank the public for your support as we rely on your information to target those involved.

"We will continue in our efforts to make our Policing area a hostile place to deal controlled drugs and I encourage anyone with any information to bring it to our attention on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."