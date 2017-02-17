Man charged following break-ins and thefts in Peterhead

A 29-year-old local man is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Friday) in connection with a number of alleged break-ins and thefts in the Peterhead area.

Incidents were reported to Police in the Lower Grange area of the town earlier this month.

Detective Constable Richard Barnwell, who led the investigation, said: ''I would like to thank the public for their continued support and assistance with regards to this inquiry."

He added: "Acquisitive crime in the Peterhead area is treated as a priority and I would urge the public to continue and assist us as we strive to keep our communities safe.

"Anyone who has concerns or information regarding crime in their area should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."