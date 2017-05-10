Man charged following alleged vandalism of vehicles

Police Scotland can confirm that a 20-year-old local man has been charged in connection with the alleged vandalism of 28 vehicles in the Peterhead area between Monday May 8, 2017, and Tuesday May 9.

Reports were received of vehicles being targeted in the King Street, Kirk Street and Cairntrodlie areas.

He is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Wednesday May 10).

Sergeant Alex Carle from the Buchan Community Policing Team said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the community that came forward to assist us during this enquiry."