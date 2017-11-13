Male charged in connection with alleged thefts

A 41 years-old male has been charged in connection with the alleged Thefts of 15 charity containers from business premises in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Officers were alerted to the Thefts in the Drummers Corner area of Peterhead, High Street area of Turriff, and City Centre area of Aberdeen during November, whereby charity tins were reported stolen, believed to contain an estimated three figure sum.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the male is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday (November 13).