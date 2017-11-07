Life sentence for man who murdered his friend

A 31-year-old has been jailed for at least 14 years after being found guilty of killing another man in Peterhead.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Gary Crossan assaulted Malcom Wright on January 26, 2017.

Mr Wright was so severely injured he was left in a coma and later died from his injuries.

Crossan was convicted of murder following trial at the High Court in Aberdeen last month.

The court heard that Crossan and Malcolm Wright were friends and had moved to Peterhead at the same time in October 2016.

They had lived together briefly before Crossan had thrown Mr Wright out of the house they shared.

On January 25 the pair were drinking in Peterhead before returning to Crossan’s house. Crossan assaulted his victim in the early hours of the following day, after demanding money from him. After the sustained assault, he did not call an ambulance for more than 12 hours.

Malcolm Wright was eventually taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died five days later.

Speaking after sentencing, Nicky Patrick, Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime, said: "Crossan carried out a violent and sustained assault which left his victim in a coma and ultimately killed him.

“His actions demonstrated a complete disregard for human life towards somebody who had counted Crossan as a friend.

“We will continue to do our utmost to prosecute those who are willing to inflict pain and injury through violence."